Letter to the editor: Preserve Northern Cheyenne legacy

Where is the respect for Northern Cheyenne traditional law?

Northern Cheyenne traditional law is an inherent need of protection for our safety, and well-being that is unique to the Northern Cheyenne people. The Northern Cheyenne people own 97% of their tribal land and have retained a rich cultural heritage, tradition, and custom.

Traditional law has been with us since time immemorial, which is traditionally governed by our traditional military societies.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are traditional military society security checkpoints in every community on our reservation. These checkpoints need direct support from our local leadership.

The traditional military societies need to be at the tribal COVID-19 strategic planning sessions. Is there a tribal strategic plan in place? Are we prepared?

Our traditional societies are at the forefront of this pandemic. They need PPE in order to protect themselves. They need tribal funding. They need our tribal leadership.

If this traditional custom continues to remain silent, absent, or outright ignored, then who are we as Cheyenne people?