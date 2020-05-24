Letter to the editor: Prevent Montana from being dumping ground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality may soon be pushed to allow higher limits for radioactive waste from the Bakken oil fields and other states, for areas near Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena and the rest of our state. These high limits are being pushed by the Environmental Quality Council.

The radiation limit 30 picocuries (pCi) per gram was set in 2015. The EQC is pushing it to 200 pCi per gram, the absolute highest radioactive waste limit allowed in every state in the U.S. The state limit was increased to 50 pCi per gram in 2017, raised to 200 in 2019, put back to 50 by the DEQ in January 2020. It may soon be raised again to 200 unless the public wakes up, writes emails and calls the DEQ and EQC.

Note: It is the EQC that is pushing for 200. Wyoming, Colorado and Michigan have limits of 50. Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi have limits of 30. A limit of 5 has been set for 19 other states. Montana could very well be the dumping ground for the rest of the nation.

The 16 members of the EQC objected to the DEQ's limit of 50 pCi per gram. They want 200.