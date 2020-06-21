Letter to the editor: Prevention fulfilled self-defeating prophecy, not an overreaction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a public health professional and research scientist, I have dedicated my career to population health and prevention. The irony of prevention is that it’s difficult to measure an event avoided: a child who didn’t become malnourished because of clean water; the stroke that didn’t occur because of good blood pressure management; or the heart attack avoided due to increased physical activity.

Policies enacted in Montana to prevent the spread of COVID-19 fall into the same category. We don’t know exactly what would have happened had we not closed schools/businesses, required social distancing, and wore masks in public. One study that attempted to quantify the price of inaction found that shutdown orders have prevented over 60 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The impact of COVID-19 in Montana has been a self-defeating prophecy. While predicted that COVID-19 could have a large impact, we encouraged social distancing, sheltering-in-place and wearing masks to help avoid a massive spread of infections. While it’s tempting to say now that putting these measures in place was an overreaction, in reality, things could have been much, much worse had we done nothing, supported by evidence from neighboring North Dakota, as well as globally.