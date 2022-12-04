Letter to the editor: Price for nuclear energy is 'eye-popping'

The cost increase mentioned Mr. Tom Lutey’s article (Billings Gazette, Nov. 30), from $58 to $100 MWH, is eye-popping. Why is political support for this nuclear power project still so strong despite the huge difference in cost between nuclear and renewables (e.g., wind is less-than a third of the current nuclear estimate).

One must suspect that this is due to the relationship between the modular nuclear plan and existing fossil fuel energy generation. The technological demands of wind and solar are child’s play compared to nuclear, and they operate at a tiny, tiny fraction of the risk.

There were quotes from the Idaho Falls power general manager, the power director for Washington City, Utah, and NuScale’s vice president of marketing and communications, none of whom are impartial. Since the cost issue was the focus of this article, there should have been a quote from an expert explicitly addressing the price of renewables.

Gary Stewart

Laguna Beach, California