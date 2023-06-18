As a therapist registered with the Climate Psychology Alliance of North America, I am filled with pride and heartbreak at Held v. Montana proceedings. Sixteen youth plaintiffs are taking Montana’s Constitution to task for upholding a clean and healthful environment. We can all identify the markers of the accelerating climate crisis in Montana: drought, increased temperatures and heat waves, low snowpack, and more extreme weather, and longer wildfire seasons.

The changing environment causes economic hardship, for everyone from farmers to fishing guides. At the end of May, when the wildfire smoke from Canada made its eerie arrival in Missoula, I found myself sitting across from clients who burst into tears at the early onset of bad air. I have come to anticipate paralyzing anxiety, debilitating heartbreak, and uncompromising despair at the state of the climate youth face. They sense they are being defrauded of a future, one with direct implications to the fossil fuel industry. I admire their vulnerability, composure, and sense of humor on the stand. Their stories are rich and touch all of us who live and play in this sublime state. I encourage you to stand with these plaintiffs.