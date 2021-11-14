Letter to the editor: Privatization of MetraPark a mistake

The two county commissioners who want to privatize MetraPark management are jumping the gun. Companies that service a venue like Metra are not beholden to taxpayers, but only to the men who hired them, Don Jones and Denis Pitman. Thankfully, the third member of the commission, John Ostlund, questions the move and hopefully will oppose it.

If the taxpayers who paid for Metra are left out of the equation, cozy relationships, kickbacks and favoritism can develop between commissioners and the private business that takes over managing the venue.

Why the sudden proposal to change the way Metra is run? If it was being run poorly, I could understand but the staff is doing an excellent job. MetraPark is a gem and a money-maker for the county. It’s not broken, so why try to fix a diamond?

The Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Association and business leaders need to take a stand on the issue. After years of excellent management by staff and workers who prepare Metra for all the events, this is no time to slap them in the face with a new company.

Jones and Pitman need to back off their proposal and hear what citizens and business leaders have to say about it.

Bob Nolte

Billings

