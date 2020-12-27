Letter to the editor: Project ReCode risks must be examined

To read that the majority of city council adopted the first reading of Project ReCode blindsided me. Where are the fiscal impact statements and where are the risk management assessments? When asked about the risk of lawsuits our city planners sophomorically dismissed the threat by saying other cities have implemented similar regulations. Why wouldn’t 134 casino owners file a class action lawsuit? Our tax dollars will again litigate lawsuits that shouldn’t ever happen. This is unacceptably poor risk management.

Where is the Project ReCode fiscal impact statement for the city budget? Where is the fiscal impact statement for the Billings community at large? Are we just supposed to believe everything is revenue neutral?

The decision to accept Project ReCode appears to be based on hearsay. Let’s add to the mix of hearsay echoes from other cities having similar regulations. Echoes claiming the intent of Project ReCode regulations are to integrate society. In this utopia, all upper income, middle income, and low income housing will become integrated. Because of this integration, some housing prices will plummet, some will remain unchanged and some will see modest gains. Again, this is hearsay; facts may be a different matter.