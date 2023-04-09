As a passionate outdoorsman, I understand the public’s concern about the proposed Black Butte copper mine and how it may impact our beloved Smith River. In today’s world mining is an essential activity, and as Montanans we know far too well how mining operations can go wrong.

Among those same Montanans, however, are people who have spent decades working to develop a mine that exceeds safety standards and prioritizes the prosperity of the land during and long after production is complete. Senior Vice President Jerry Zieg grew up on the Smith River and works alongside dozens of other employees who call Montana home. This project was created and continues to be supported by a passionate group of locals who want nothing more than to see the waters and land they love be preserved for generations to come while also utilizing the natural resources we have in our own backyard to help us live a more “green” and energy-conscious life.