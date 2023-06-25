The increase in property taxes is out of control this year. Everyone is talking about it this week as we just got the notice in the mail. The majority of the taxes are for schools. However Montana set up a state land program to fund our school systems. We instead choose to subsidize agriculture with silly low lease rates. This in turn requires schools to be paid for by individual property taxes. We could easily double or even triple the state land revenue by asking for market rate.
Eric Urban
Helena