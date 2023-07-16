Recently lots of Montanans were shocked by 30% to 50% increases in the assessed value of their property, particularly in the western part of the state. Many residents are worried about being taxed out of their homes. After attending multiple public meetings, I realize that our property taxation process is poorly understood. The assessment process simply allocates the portion of the governmental budgets among us taxpayers by the ratio of our property value relative to the total value for all properties. So, in theory, if everyone ‘s property values increased by 50% but the public budgets didn’t increase our individual taxes would not change. Our taxes are determined by the budgets enacted by our legislature, county commissions, school districts, and other local taxing jurisdictions.
Unfortunately, some programs are funded by fixed mill levies agreed upon when valuations were lower meaning without responsible leadership the higher assessments will be multiplied by the fixed millage rate resulting in a windfall for those programs at our expense. Additionally, it is easy for weak leaders to take the windfall tax revenue and increase spending while blaming our increased tax burden on higher valuations that they can’t control.
It is up to us as citizens to hold our legislators, county commissioners, school boards, and every other public board accountable for their spending. We the people must demand disciplined, responsible, and courageous actions from all our various representatives to protect us!
Ray Sheldon
Huntley