I’m a veteran and I’m a public servant in Laurel. When I’m not volunteering for veterans or serving on the City Council, I like to hunt elk. Montana elk hunters are lucky to have access to a system of Wildlife Management Areas. These places were set aside to protect elk and other wildlife during the difficult spring and winter months and allow reasonable access for hunters to find success in the fall.

This habitat was secured using the Habitat Montana funding program. It’s very disappointing to watch the Montana legislature and Governor’s office working so hard to cut significant support from this program. If they succeed, everybody loses.

If you want to see first-hand what Habitat Montana does, just travel twenty miles northwest of Laurel and Billings. Big Lake Wildlife Management area was protected by the State of Montana decades ago and there have been subsequent additions using Habitat Montana funding. Prairie waterfowl spots like Big Lake are increasingly rare. Thanks to Habitat Montana we have at least one spot that will remain undeveloped for the next generation to hunt and enjoy.

I urge the Legislature and Governor Gianforte to protect and fund Habitat Montana. Support veterans who hunt and fish and other resident hunters. A lot of people are moving to Montana who don’t understand our way of life. We need to have tools and enough habitat funding left to prevent us from becoming just like everywhere else.

Richard Klose

Laurel