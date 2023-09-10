In states with large rural areas like Montana, ground and air ambulances are a lifeline for veterans, ensuring they can access the high-quality health care they deserve. Over the years, the emergency medical services industry has delivered care to thousands of veterans, including here in Montana. Specialized teams provide more than medical transport; they can be the difference between life or death for a veteran.

This is why, as a veteran, I’m concerned about a rule change proposed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to cut reimbursement rates for ambulance services at or below Medicare rates and offer no payments if veterans are transported to a non-VA facility.

This policy change will hurt veterans in Montana and other rural states the most by closing critical links in the health care chain, which enable those veterans in remote areas to access traditional and emergency care in a timely fashion. Considering that more than a quarter of all veterans (4.4 million) live in rural areas, this rule would significantly reduce the ability of the elderly and disabled veterans to access care despite all they/we fought and sacrificed for. Let’s not support the troops only in times of war. The VA must delay this rule change to allow time to properly assess its impact on rural veterans’ access to healthcare.