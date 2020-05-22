Letter to the editor: Protect inmates from COVID-19

I am a community member and a mental health professional who is concerned for those involved in the criminal legal system. In light the global COVID-19 pandemic, we must acknowledge the harms this virus could have in Montana’s prisons and jails. If the virus makes its way into our prisons or jails, incarcerated people, guards, and staff would be in harm’s way. The spread of the virus would not be in isolation, as the potential spread to surrounding communities is highly likely.

We see how contagious this virus is. We see how the virus is spreading in prisons and jails in other states. Those currently incarcerated do not have the ability to practice CDC safety recommendations, nor do they have ready access to healthcare if needed due to a positive diagnosis. As a behavioral health provider, I recommend funding and using diversion programs and alternate programming to support those that our criminal justice system needlessly puts behind bars. I urge prosecutors to use their immense discretion to reduce the number of people arrested and detained. I urge them to make use of alternate programs to assist in lessening a high-risk situation and offering non-confinement sentences. We are all in this together. All of us.