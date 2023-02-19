I grew up in Montana going to hunting camps and high mountain lakes with my family. Now, as a dad to three girls, I want the same experiences with them. Their favorite activity is answered with a deafening yell: “ICE FISHING!” We take our bird dogs out looking for pheasants and hiking to mountain meadows. Our family lives for Montana’s recreational experiences.

Defending Montana’s constitution is the way to ensure my daughters, and their daughters, can keep enjoying our great outdoors. The Constitution states “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations. The Legislature shall provide for the administration and enforcement of this duty.” (Article IX, section 1)

During this session, lawmakers are coming after this right. Removing or editing this language threatens our children’s future adventures.

I urge everyone who values our outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and more — to tell their legislators to protect our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. Montanans have a duty to stand up for these rights and let our voices be heard. Montanans all want Montana to be the last best place forever.

Jason Jolliff

Clancy