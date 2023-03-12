Having grown up hiking, fishing and hunting across Montana’s public lands, I am concerned that this administration is continuing to conduct federal oil and gas leasing under a broken system that leaves our public lands vulnerable to mismanagement. Central/Eastern Montana is home to some of the best habitat across the west for public hunting. Last year, Congress took action to begin updating the onshore oil and gas leasing program under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but several needed changes were left unaddressed to ensure we are not impacting our habitat, wildlife and hunting opportunities.

Montana’s iconic badlands, grasslands and mountains are too valuable to be managed under decades-old rules. The Department of the Interior (DOI) must move quickly to initiate a rulemaking that would better safeguard our land, wildlife, and taxpayers when federal oil and gas leasing is carried out in our state. Most importantly, DOI must require oil and gas companies to pay the full cost required for cleaning up their mess when they’re done drilling, and the agency must also ensure that oil and gas companies don’t lease on lands with low potential to produce oil and gas in the first place.

Our lands and waters have thrived for thousands of years under the stewardship of Montanans. Now we need DOI’s help to protect our public lands and wildlife by updating the outdated and costly leasing system to make it work better for current and future generations of Montanans.

Mike Mershon, Montana Wildlife Federation Ambassador

Helena