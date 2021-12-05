Letter to the editor: Protect the wolves

There is no reason for this unregulated carnage other than trophy or unfounded hatred of wolves. Many Americans find this overkill extremely barbaric and senseless. Please make the people of Montana aware of the savagery. Wolves are essential to all environments and should not be killed but treasured as Montana’s most majestic symbol of the wild. Hearts and minds must be changed. It is heartbreaking to see how hunters inhumanly kill wolves using dogs, helicopters and steel leg hold traps. Maybe if your readers see just how savagely wolves are killed, they would help put an end to this barbarity.