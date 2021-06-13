Letter to the editor: Protect the Yellowstone River

Recently, I opened Undammed Distilling Co. in Billings with the intent of producing high-quality spirits that honor the legacy of the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states — the mighty Yellowstone. I can think of no better way to honor the Yellowstone than to permanently protect it and several of its most cherished tributaries by passing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which Sen. Jon Tester introduced last November.
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act is simply an amendment to the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which was enacted in 1968, designating specific portions of some rivers in Montana to be protected by the long existing Wild and Scenic designation.
Like our spirits, the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, was crafted with care in Montana by Montanans. It would permanently protect more than 300 miles of Montana’s most beloved waterways by adding them to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. Among the waterways that would gain protection are the Boulder, West Boulder, Stillwater, forks of Rock Creek by Red Lodge, and the Yellowstone River itself.
Healthy rivers are not only ”cherished” by Montanans, to quote the amendment itself, but they are core to my business and hundreds of other Montana businesses that rely on clean water for drinking, irrigation and outdoor recreation. Please join me in urging Montana’s entire congressional delegation to reintroduce and pass the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act this year.
Allen Hodges
Billings