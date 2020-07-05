Letter to the editor: Protect yourself and others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we grow older, many of us realize that any common sense we have usually comes from our parents. My good Republican parents taught me that my rights end at the end of my nose. Any rights I have beyond that are the result of negotiation and/or consensus with my fellow citizens, who have and should have exactly the same rights I do.

That is why, even though it is somewhat uncomfortable, I have no problem wearing a mask on the end of my nose. Records from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that last year some 30,000 of our fellow citizens died of influenza. This year, which is less than half over, we have already lost more than 120,000 people to COVID-19. Anyone with common sense can see this virus is a serious health problem.

Recently, I reread the letter my grandfather received from a man in Stevensville after my great uncle, William, known as Yed, died of the Spanish flu in that community. With the letter came a small box of the items Yed left behind, because of course, anything that might spread contagion was destroyed. Yed died alone. My grandfather encouraged his younger brother to come to Montana, and I know he felt guilt when his brother died before age 25.

Use your common sense and wear a mask to protect yourself and others. And thank Gov. Steve Bullock for showing true leadership in protecting all our lives.