Letter to the editor: Protecting Badger-Two Medicine benefits all

I’ve never been to the Badger-Two Medicine, but I’ve been hearing a lot about it and I support protecting.

Why do I support protecting it despite never having stepped foot there? I am a Montana native who grew up in a hunting family. As someone who grew up vacationing and recreating on public land, I learned that they belong to us all and a win for public lands anywhere is a win for public lands everywhere.

Such is the case with the Badger-Two Medicine Cultural Heritage Act brought by Senator Jon Tester. Under this bill, our heritage as public landowners is protected in perpetuity. When this bill is passed, traditional land uses such as hunting, fishing, logging, ranching, hiking and camping will be ensured into the future within this landscape. Our publicly held wildlife, including elk, moose, grizzlies and native trout will have vital migration corridors and waterways protect as well. Because of this act, decades from now hunters and anglers will still be hunting and fishing the hills and streams of the Badger.

This is a win for all Montanans, no matter what corner of the state we come from. Today it is the Badger, but tomorrow it could be somewhere near and dear to me. That’s why I stand in support of permanently protecting the Badger-Two Medicine.