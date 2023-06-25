Montana children are our most precious resource. There has been an unprecedented push to sexualize our children. Forcing choices upon children regarding their sexual orientation or exposing them to sexual content before puberty is confusing and depressing Montana youth. We must let our kids be kids. That is why House Republicans passed laws that expand parental rights, increase school choice, and remove obscene materials from schools.

Republicans passed HB 676, which clarifies that all fundamental parental rights are reserved for the parents of a child, free from government interference. Parents who want the best in their child’s life are essential to protecting the next generation.

Students should not be compelled to use “preferred pronouns” in school. House Bill 361 protects Montana students from punishment for exercising their freedom of conscience. Students should also not be subject to obscene materials in school. We proudly passed HB 234, which expands Montana’s obscenity code to include schools.

A child’s zip code should not determine his or her future. House Bill 562 and House Bill 549 provide parents and communities with more options and flexibility to choose the best educational path for their child. The legislation authorizes charter schools in Montana, empowering families with true school choice, allowing each student to meet their full potential. We also passed HB 396 and HB 203, which creates open enrollment opportunities for all students in Montana.

Montana Republicans this session and in the future will continue to protect the next generation. This is a fight Montana cannot afford to lose.

Matt Regier, R-Kalispell

Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson

Sue Vinton, R-Billings