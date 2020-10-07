Letter to the editor: Proud to support MacDonald

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Margie MacDonald for many years. I have the utmost respect for her as an honest, hardworking individual and as someone who is willing to commit herself to helping improve the lives of her constituents. I’ve supported her campaigns wholeheartedly in the past and am proud to do so again.

Voters in Senate District 26 have an outstanding senator in Margie MacDonald. Here are just a few reasons why she should be re-elected.

Margie MacDonald is a champion for Billings in our Montana Legislature. She stands up for our jobs and economy, earning a 94% voting record from the Chamber of Commerce. Margie supports our health care and the thousands of health care jobs that help strengthen our local economy.

Margie supports Billings infrastructure jobs, including funding for MSU Billings science building, new middle schools, and the city's share of the new beltway project. She is working for more fairness in the school funding formula for Montana's largest school district.

Margie is a champion for equality for all Montanans, and has carried important legislation to reign in human trafficking in Montana and reduce domestic violence fatalities.