Letter to the editor: PSC needs balance and transparency

Our Public Service Commission has proven itself to be the Three Stooges plus two. Even though they all claim to be of the same party, they cannot resist throwing pies, stepping on toes, and poking each other in the eyes. They seem to be falling all over themselves while catering to NorthWestern Energy, and subsequently ignoring the citizens of Montana whom they are supposed to be serving.
Valerie McMurtry is running for a seat on the PSC in District 2. McMurtry is well read, knowledgeable, and will bring an element of balance and transparency to this commission. We need new voice on the PSC that speaks for the Citizens of Montana, and Valerie McMurtry is that voice.
Mark Sevier and Rita Solem
Billings
