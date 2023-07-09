Montana-Dakota Utilities has been pressuring the state’s Public Service Commission to approve a substantial increase in rates for gas and electric service. The initial proposal was for a rate increase for residential users of nearly 20 percent. After significant pushback, the utility reduced that increase to just a little more than nine percent.

So was the utility being deceptive with their first request of nearly 20 percent? How did the bean counters at MDU manage to trim that request to less than half? And is the much smaller increase their baseline?

Hard to say, but one thing is certain, the utility is fishing. The Montana Public Service Commission must know that the utility is just trying to see how much of a rate increase it can seek and still get approval from the PSC regardless of actual need.

The PSC should reject the latest rate increase proposal and demand that the utility provide only ask for the absolute lowest rate increase it can get and still provide electric and gas to end users and do so at a price point that is feasible for rate payers.

Rick Crone

Miles City