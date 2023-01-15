Letter to the editor: Public hanging left an impression

My Dad was born in 1924 just south of Billings, living on a farm during the Great Depression with two other wild, honyocker brothers and three sisters. As a young boy, grade school age, he attended one of the last public hangings in Columbus in the 1930s. My Dad described the hanging event as a significant point in his early life, something that altered his pathway. His lecture about the hanging presented an unusual history of the time period, all from a boy's youthful perspective. And as an adult my dad felt that public corporal punishment, done correctly, just might be an appropriate for consideration today. Here's his comments about the hanging:

"Everybody had from three counties over came to see the event." My Dad wasn't sure what the fellow had done, but that he knew it was pretty bad. Initially the gathering was a noisy, fun occurrence with concession stands selling beer and old friends chatting away having a grand old time, more of a huge multi-county block party, a large social gathering. Although he didn't elaborate about the specific location in Columbus, but I've always visualized it being held on the Stillwater Courthouse lawn, an event that felt like "going to the fair." Nobody had wanted to miss it and it sounded like just about everybody had been there.