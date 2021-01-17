Letter to the editor: Public health should be priority

As a young professional in Billings, I find myself deeply disappointed with Yellowstone County's decision to rescind all health orders surrounding COVID-19. I am a born and raised Montanan and it has always been my goal to build a life here. I thought that Billings was an ideal place to do this.

However, I simply can’t ignore the fact that this decision signals how little Yellowstone County cares about my ability to thrive. I want to live in a community that makes public health and safety a priority. I want to live in a community that is willing to do what it takes to support local businesses through tough times. I want to live in a community where I don’t have to risk my health to shop for groceries or eat a meal out.

The health department’s decision to abdicate its responsibility is a dangerous failure of leadership and undermines my confidence in the safety of building my life here. It’s not just about the risks that this global pandemic poses, it’s about setting the wrong precedent in Yellowstone County. Regardless of the politics being played at a state or a federal level, folks in Billings should be able to rely on our community leaders to protect us when necessary. I hope that the health department will reinstate CDC recommended orders not only to keep us safe, but to send a clear message that Billings is a community where we can all confidently build a safe, healthy life.