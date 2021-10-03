Letter to the editor: Public land should be made a zoo

Taking grazing allotments out of the livestock production sector to allow a special interest group to create a zoo will have a negative impact on cattle production, which our country needs for food security and food independence.

These lands are set aside for agriculture, not an idealistic "return to nature" "take it out of public use" agenda. We have national parks designated for this purpose. By selling our national resources to those who will not use it for the intended purpose is counterproductive to the nature of why we have these public lands to begin with.

Any short-term gain financially would ultimately be a loss due to the loss of food production and the subsequent loss of economic benefits cattle production brings to the state and nation. Loss of jobs also means loss of taxes. The spread and potential spread of brucellosis from wild bison to local cattle has already been demonstrated in the private lands surrounding Yellowstone Park. How would creating another opportunity for this infection potential be a benefit?