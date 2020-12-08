Letter to the editor: Public safety is more important than personal 'rights'

When I am in a store, I often see people without masks even in stores that post mask requirements on their doors. When that happens, I leave the store without a purchase and tell a clerk or employee my reason.

People do have the right to be maskless. They can stay in non-public places. When they are in a public place, their right to be maskless is not as important as the public right for safety. They can put themselves at risk, but they do not have the right to endanger me, my family or the health of care workers who take care of the sick.