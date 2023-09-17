As a business owner in Billings and resident of this city for 35 years, I am in total agreement with Mayor Bill Cole’s recent remarks that we need to change the notion that if you want recreation, “go take a hike.”

We must complete the parks we started, the trails we’ve blazed, and a gathering recreation and community center which is second to none and provides state-of-the-art facilities well into future generations. Now that I’m 70 and have a 31-year-old son and a 7-year-old grandson, I realize it’s about their future and I wouldn’t want them living in Billings without the passage of the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Center Bond this fall.

Public safety is our shared number-one responsibility, and Billings won’t fully realize it without this bond passing. Getting our parks activated and adding lighting will send a huge message to our community and potential residents that we value gathering places that put eyes on our streets. It will push crime out, and give our youth safe, healthy activities near their homes, keeping them out of trouble. It’s a long-term proposition, but we have to start now.

Additionally, Billings property values will be enhanced, which is far greater than the $13/month most people will pay in new property taxes for this. If we want our kids and grandkids to stay in Billings, or come home, we need to invest in these assets. Please vote yes for the bond this November.

Scott Lindell

Billings