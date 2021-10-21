Letter to the editor: Public safety levy hurts seniors on fixed income

I am voting against the public safety mill levy. My reason is simple and basic. As a retired senior citizen, I am going broke living in the city of Billings. I am on a fixed income and cannot afford another mill levy every year. My income never goes up. I cannot afford to stay in Billings if the taxing authorities pile mill levy upon mill levy on my residence. The schools will want more money next. This must stop.

This year is a double whammy for me. My home was reappraised by the Montana Department of Revenue and my taxes will go up even if the mill levy fails.

Lastly, the Billings Gazette, other news outlets, and “Citizens for a Safer Billings” have not told the people of Billings that this is a permanent mill levy. This is dishonest. This tax will go on forever. Also, making me pay more in taxes will not stop car theft. It will not stop sexual assaults. More taxes will not stop homicides. This is nothing more than scare tactics. Senior citizens should not lose their homes over mill levies.

Paul Singer

Billings

