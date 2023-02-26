Did you know, Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, sponsored House Bill 408 in the Montana Legislature allowing donors to receive a tax credit for giving to the Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Educational Program? If passed, this bill would give donors a tax credit for which you, as a Montana citizen, would pay.

HB 408 would take $5 million out of the state budget, to which you, as a taxpayer contribute, and give it to program donors so that they can send their children to private schools. In return, each donor gets to pocket a maximum of $200,000 of your hard earned money. Until 2029, the amount taken out of the state budget would increase by 20% (2023 = $5,000,000; 2024 = $6,000,000; 2025 = $7,200,000; 2026 = 8,640,000; 2027 =10,368,000; 2028 = 12,541,600; 2029 = $15,049,920). Apparently, the tax credit would increase by 20% each year, as well. Notice how quickly that $5,000,000 tripled. Wouldn’t you like to receive 20% on the money you earn in six years?

Please contact your legislative representatives. Urge them to vote no on HB 408: leg.mt.gov/committees/session-committees/, scroll down the webpage to House and Senate Standing Committees and let the committee members know that you do not appreciate their wasting your tax dollars on such frivolous legislation that you, no doubt, cannot afford. As a lifelong Montana resident, I feel as if I have been slapped in the face by this bill. What about you?

Judith McKenna

Bozeman