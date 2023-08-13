Once again, I noted with dismay, the fact that criminals who should be behind bars are having to be released back to the streets due to overcrowding at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

Couple this with the proposed $142 million proposal for a new recreation center in Billings, as well as general park maintenance, and I can’t help but wonder exactly where our priorities are.

While I am all for the park maintenance part of the proposal, I would think that supporting our citizens and police by taking these criminals off the streets would be a much more urgent need than a recreation center. One must also take into consideration the welfare and wellbeing of both our correction officers and the inmates themselves. Overcrowding only perpetuates an already potentially volatile environment.

I realize that the city of Billings is only one part of the jail equation and Yellowstone County must be brought on board; however, setting the recreation center funds aside toward an expanded jail facility seems a far better use of the proposed funds.

A recreation center is a “want” not a “need” and we must put the safety of the citizenry ahead of the few special interest groups that would benefit directly from a Recreation Center.

I for one, will not be supporting the Recreation Center proposal as presented while we suffer from inadequate incarceration facilities.

Ken Kingman

Billings