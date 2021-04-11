Letter to the editor: Put responsibility before politics with HB 632.

The American Rescue Plan Act presents an opportunity to put more than $2 billion to work investing in communities across Montana. ARPA could help us get back on our feet after a difficult year. Unfortunately, a handful of politicians in Helena are playing politics with the funding's distribution.
As HB 632 is currently written, counties, towns, tribal governments, and school districts with stronger health protection measures than the state will receive less aid than those places without COVID-19 protections. Local leaders have been working around the clock trying to keep our communities safe and these political games make it even harder for Main Street Montana to recover. My representative, Jimmy Patelis, already voted yes on this bill with the language, but Sen. Chris Friedel has an opportunity to put responsibility before politics by removing this language from HB 632.
Deborah Abbey
Billings