Letter to the editor: Put the ARPA money to work

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) has provided Montana with a once in a generation opportunity to make the investments that our state needs to drive a strong economy, while training and employing Montanans in high-wage jobs.

ARPA will provide Montana with nearly $3 billion in additional funding for our local governments, schools, workers, and those impacted by COVID-19.

ARPA funds are intended to restore those hit hardest by COVID-19 but also present Montana with the opportunity to address longstanding economic barriers that the pandemic exposed and worsened. To maximize the benefits to working people, Montana should invest in longstanding and successful training programs to ensure our workers have the skills needed for today and tomorrow; mandate businesses receiving ARPA dollars comply with labor laws; fund workplace rights enforcement; and mandate community benefit agreements that require employers to pay good wages and respect workers’ right to join a union.

Directing benefits where they’re needed most to enable Montana’s workers to reach their full economic potential requires wise policy decisions. There are proven programs ready to go now that can get workers retrained into better paying jobs in growing industries.