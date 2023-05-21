There has been a lot of concern over the national debt recently, and I can’t really disagree that our financial house appears to be out of order. However, in what world does stopping payment on currently accrued debt put our financial house in order?

I understand this is a “negotiating tactic,” but a tactic is only effective if there’s willingness to use it. It seems there are plenty of Republicans willing to fire the missile at the world’s economy. A lot of the noise coming from the right on this subject rings a little hollow.

There didn’t seem to be a whole lot of concern for the debt with the tax cuts a few years back. Also, talk of the debt becomes pretty muted when a Republican is in the White House, and I hate to break it to you, Republican presidents don’t have a great record.

The debt grew by 2.6 times during the Reagan years, and the largest single fiscal year increase in the debt (22%) was in 2020…guess who was president. Rather than pointing fingers, targeting your opponents' programs, and threatening to hamstring the economy if you don’t get your way, how about putting a few of your own sacred cows on the table and say here’s where we’re willing to cut… will you work with us?

Todd Rydquist

Billings