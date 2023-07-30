Let’s face it, corporations run the show and their ability to gouge you and me at every turn is their pleasure. We can no longer depend on political parties to stand for the people because too many within work hand in glove with their wealthy bosses. The corporate media dutifully explains why we cannot sustain Social Security, provide health care, trust public education, etc., while scapegoating minority groups and immigrants for most of our security and economic troubles. When these oligarchs get caught lying, cheating and stealing, they mostly get a pass because they and their friends in the ruling class are too big to jail.

The current system is unsustainable and we need one that puts voters back in the driver’s seat. Some nations formulate “national development plans” (NDP). These are used to identify critical social and economic goals under the domains of our local, state and federal administrative jurisdictions, like education, transportation, production, energy, health and human services, and so on. The plan establishes benchmarks and develops strategies to achieve progress (in measurable terms), say within 5-6 years, when a review board evaluates the efficacy of an elected administration’s efforts to produce the desired results.

Transparency, measurability, accountability, all factor in to address a nation’s desire to become forward looking, goal oriented, and mission focused. Goal identification can be reaffirming for all Americans. Handing the next elected head of state a NDP might be a refreshing start in setting our government on a straight and equitable path.

Jeff Meide

Billings