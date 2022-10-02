Letter to the editor: Putin and Trump in same corrupt class

So Putin demonstrated how elections are held in an autocratic state and to thereafter proclaim as in the Sept. 28 paper "Russia declares landslide win..."

l'm wondering if this news heartens Donald Trump who has been screaming about how the 2020 U.S. election was rigged, etc., etc., causing him to lose. And interestingly, the Ukrainian referendum was pulled off by Trump's good friend V. Putin.

Trump has never criticized Putin to my knowledge and in fact has stated at one point that he was in fact "a very smart" fellow. ("Birds of a feather flock together"). So I am wondering how Trump views Putin today given the sham election in Ukraine where Russian soldiers apparently threatened citizens concerning how they should vote in the referendum to hasten the annexation of parts of their country into Russia.

Vladimir Putin is the ultimate in terms of an evil, corrupt, lying, deceitful, cruel head of state. And this week he has demonstrated another corrupt, cheating action via the Ukrainian referendum. The Ukrainians only had a few days before having to vote. No opposition to the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia was to be tolerated.

So what I am saying is that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump belong in the same corrupt, lying and cheating class.

George Sorensen

Billings