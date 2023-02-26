The first segment on "60 Minutes" recently covered the war in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people’s refusal to give in to Putin. As I watched, I admit I had tears flowing — not only from seeing the physical devastation of cities, but also seeing and hearing what Ukrainians are having to deal with — shortage of food, little or no electrical power, no way to heat their homes. They are surviving on pure grit and pride.

My primary question has been, why? What drives Putin to such brutal lengths — killing and torturing innocent people, knocking out the entire power grid of Ukraine, and destroying the very land he wants to rule? It is well beyond any rational explanation.

But that put me on the path of considering all the violence, robberies, theft, destruction of businesses, and riots taking place across the cities of the United States.

Somehow, the people who are committing these crimes, stealing or destroying other people’s property, justify themselves by saying they are taking what is rightfully theirs. I’ve long maintained that if you were to take something from a known thief or crook, they would kill you on the spot in the name of justice.

The fundamental truth is that we have little Putins running around every day all over the United States, stealing, taking from others, destroying others’ lives. Just the other day, a lady killed another lady, arguing about a parking space. Putin is doing the same thing at an unimaginable level.

What’s also worth noting — once they accomplish whatever their mission or actions were, they won’t be happier, or satisfied, and will only pursue their next victim. When will this madness end?

Edward O. Hoem

Billings