Letter to the editor: Putting party before country is wrong

I find it painful that I am so often wrong. I was certain that Americans were tired of politicians putting ‘party’ before ‘country’. Instead, as evidenced by Liz Cheney’s significant loss in Wyoming’s Republican primary this week, you just can’t strive to improve the character and integrity of your party, lest you obtain a politically fatal perception of being ‘disloyal’ to the ordained leader and his gang. We voters must love our current divisive, angry, aggressive, mindless, pseudo-patriotic partisan drivel. I thought we were tiring of it.

Greg Seltzer

Hamilton

