Letter to the editor: Queen Elizabeth set a grand example

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders of the modern age. She was the last of the truly responsible and mature leaders of the world. Before she became queen, her uncle was the king. She never thought she would be queen. World War II started when she was 13. She begged her father to allow her to serve in the military. At 18, her father gave her permission.

Elizabeth was 11 when her father, King George VI became king. He became king because his brother abdicated the thrown. Tragedy struck when Elizabeth was 25. Her father died. While mourning her father’s passing, she did her duty and became queen.

On Christmas 1952, Elizabeth said, “whatever your religion may be, to pray for me on that day — to pray that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life. May God bless and guide you all through the coming year.”

Queen Elizabeth demonstrated what it meant to be a virtuous woman and a great leader. Those who speak against her decrying colonialism are the same that want one world government, which is colonialism on steroids. They do not know the true character of the queen. Thank you, Queen Elizabeth II, for your grand example and your life of self-sacrifice.

Rev. Dr. David P. Kenat Jr., Anglican priest,

St. George Anglican Parish

Billings