After reading the opinion piece by Lawrence Reed (Billings Gazette, March 17), I was left with two questions — why would he believe that the president of the United States, or any other individual for that matter, could force an Irishman to do anything he didn't want to do? I went to college with a few of them over in Dillon in the 60s, and that was not my take on them at all.
Second, what corporation are you affiliated with that makes you fight so hard for them as opposed to the working stiff? Again, that has not been my experience at all. I doubt if you could find a miner in Butte who felt the Copper Kings were on their side.
On another note, thank you Dorothy Bradley for your words (Gazette, March 17). Your intelligence and common sense shines through against the ignorance and greed of our current legislature.
People are also reading…
Paula Schilke
Billings