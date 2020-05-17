Letter to the editor: Quit Line helps Montanans quit tobacco

May marks the 16th anniversary of The Montana Tobacco Quit Line, which has had more than 100,000 callers since it started in 2004. Callers to the quit line are seven to 10 times more likely to quit tobacco than if they try to quit on their own. The quit line offers free coaching, eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy, and three months of Bupropion, a cessation medication, for a $5 copay. Quitting tobacco has great health and financial benefits.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line also offers three special programs:
Since smoking during pregnancy increases the baby’s risk of preterm birth, low birth rate, and birth defects, the Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program helps expecting mothers. It offers nine free coaching calls with a female coach before and after pregnancy with cash incentives and free nicotine replacement therapy with a doctor’s prescription.
American Indians are more likely to use commercial tobacco than other ethnic groups and more apt to have a harder time quitting. The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line provides up to 10 free culturally sensitive coaching calls with American Indian coaches.
Young brains develop until about age 25, leaving young people especially vulnerable to nicotine addiction. My Life, My Quit, a texting-based program for ages 12-17, offers up to five free confidential coaching sessions. Parents or guardians are not notified, unless requested by the teen.
Start your quit journey today by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Eden Sowards
Billings
