Letter to the editor: Quit Line helps Montanans quit tobacco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May marks the 16th anniversary of The Montana Tobacco Quit Line, which has had more than 100,000 callers since it started in 2004. Callers to the quit line are seven to 10 times more likely to quit tobacco than if they try to quit on their own. The quit line offers free coaching, eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy, and three months of Bupropion, a cessation medication, for a $5 copay. Quitting tobacco has great health and financial benefits.

The Montana Tobacco Quit Line also offers three special programs:

Since smoking during pregnancy increases the baby’s risk of preterm birth, low birth rate, and birth defects, the Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program helps expecting mothers. It offers nine free coaching calls with a female coach before and after pregnancy with cash incentives and free nicotine replacement therapy with a doctor’s prescription.

American Indians are more likely to use commercial tobacco than other ethnic groups and more apt to have a harder time quitting. The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line provides up to 10 free culturally sensitive coaching calls with American Indian coaches.