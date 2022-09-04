 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Racicot, Brown are the real statemen

Amen and amen to The Gazette Aug. 26 guest opinion by A.J. Otjen. No minced words, straight-arrow, no-nonsense facts out in the open in all their ugliness.

Required reading if you're not squeamish or a robot. Zinke, Rosendale, Daines and Gianforte have given our state the reputation of being weak, confused, even stupid hayseeds. Not true.

We are not Montanans for nothing. We can face the facts in all their unpleasantness and fight back. Real statesmen like Marc Racicot, Bob Brown, Dave Lewis, Gary Buchanan, Monica Tranel and many others show us how: integrity, courage, and unity at the November voting booth will get us back in the saddle and on the right track again.

Thank you, A.J. We appreciate your brand of truth telling.

Patricia Bentley

Billings

