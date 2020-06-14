Letter to the editor: Racism is all around

I have grown up here in Montana as a Native American, born and raised in a white community surrounded by three reservations in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I was abused by teachers in grade school, because I was an Indian kid and didn’t have anyone to go to bat for me and my teachers knew it! Black lives do matter. So do Red lives — we have been dealing with systemic racism since Custer.
C’mon people, let’s get on board this train and vote people like Sen. Daines out. Montana is Indian country, so register and vote people like Daines out. He is proud to be a Trump supporter, and we all know, Trump thinks if it ain’t white, it ain’t right.
People, blacks are fighting for the same equality and justice we Natives are. Please join the movement. Not all whites are against us minorities. Watch the news — we have more supporters than Trump! Landslide victory against the Republican machine that treats billion-dollar companies with more tax breaks than the middle class, who’s back this country depends on.
I own my home in a decent neighborhood, dress well, and am courteous, but seven out of 10 times I go to Walmart or Sam’s Club, I get either watched closely at check-out or get stopped at the door. My wife is white and beautiful but we watch white people walk past the checkers, and if they aren’t busy checking out another Native, black, or Hispanic, we can pass.
Racism is alive and well in Billings.
William Campbell
Billings
