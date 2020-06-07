Letter to the editor: Racism is consuming us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seven years ago five conservative Supreme Court justices in Shelby County, Alabama vs. Eric Holder struck down a voter law put in place to bring equality to the highly racial nation. Apparently the election of a black president righted all the wrongs from the past and guaranteed no future racial problems in this country. These justices proclaimed the law was based on “40-year-old facts having no logical relationship to present day” and that “Congress must ensure its legislation passes to remedy current conditions.” Racism was over, they proclaimed.

This decision did not pass the smell test at the time, and the lingering odor of this judicial farce has only increased in the last three in a half years. The election of Donald Trump highlighted the stench of this wildly inaccurate court’s assertion of racism’s mysterious demise sometime in the past.

Sarah Posner, author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Alter of Donald Trump,” documents that the rise of the political religious right was not due to anti-abortion concerns but with federal anti-segregation efforts at private Christian schools. White privilege is a concept that millions of us in this country are unwilling to acknowledge, if not blindly deny.