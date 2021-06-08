Letter to the editor: Racism isn't the problem, black culture is

For a number of years we have heard an awful lot about racism, there will always be people with racist inclinations, but America is definitely not a racist country. Barack Obama won the presidency with nearly 70 million votes in 2008 and won again in 2016, with a significant margin.

We have well over a million illegals in this country who are awaiting, or already avoided, an asylum hearing and they represent well over 200 countries. People have always endeavored to get into, not out of, America. It is true that white household income is significantly higher than Black household income, $76,057 to $45,438. However, Asian households earn far more than whites at $98,174; Hispanic households earn $45,438 and Native Americans only $40,315. I believe these differences can be explained not by race but by the differences in the specific cultures.

We have known for some time that single-parent households are a highly significant indicator of poverty. In 2010, 72% of Black households were single parent households. Those figures for the other races were Native American 66%, Hispanic 54%, white 29% and Asian 17%. While many women do a heroic job, I believe single-parent households are a determining indicator of how much a family will earn.