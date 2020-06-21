Letter to the editor: Racism toward police officers is omnipresent

From 1970 to 1994 I was a police officer in Washington, D.C., whose jurisdiction included low-income neighborhoods. Being a white officer, then sergeant, I learned from the old-timers black and white to avoid ordering food from national chains. We would get our coffee, lunches, etc., from stores owned by Iranians, Vietnamese, Pakistanis, etc. We felt confident our food had not been tampered with. My squad consisted of seven officers, all black, and I had the utmost respect for each of them. They were all wonderful men, but, unless they knew the national chain's owner, they'd avoid many of these businesses. The racism towards white police officers regardless of the department was subtle yet omnipresent. We did not react to this racism, for there was little we could do to alter the behavior of the citizens we encountered. I insisted that my squad treat every person with the dignity they deserved. The problems in Minneapolis and Atlanta shows that there was no effective, competent operational street supervision. Take away the sergeants' and lieutenants' computers and put their butts in a patrol car 24/7. They need to be at every incident, no excuses.