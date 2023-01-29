Letter to the editor: Racist redneck Republicans

The 3 Rs when growing up in Montana represented reading, writing and arithmetic. They now represent: Racist Redneck Republicans.

Just ask the majority of Republicans, especially in Eastern Montana, about former President Barack Obama, and they will refer to him with the "N" word. I have heard it hundreds of times and am ashamed of their ignorance. In the meantime, they will defend that lying, cheating crook Trump. What has the Republican Party done for Montana? Under the Racicot administration, a Republican legislature bankrupted Montana Power Company. Thousands of its employees lost their pensions.

Our current administration is bragging about the state's surplus. Get a clue. This was COVID relief money. This current administration and Republican legislature would not fund the state's sponsored share of Medicare reimbursements, which closed down nursing homes and put the state's most vulnerable Montana residents scrambling to find new homes. They have also attacked women's rights, voting rights, access rights, and sold our hunting rights to out-of-state interests. Now this administration wants to give tax breaks to the ultra-rich like itself.

Montana's Republican Party's new motto should be "Stupid Is What Stupid Does." Our only hope is that the younger generation will not be so dumb.

Daryl Wilson

Billings