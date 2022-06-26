 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rainbow library logo controversy is unwarranted

In the June 22 edition of the Daily Montanan, I read an article concerning the consternation caused by the proposed new logo for the Montana State Library. At a privately-funded cost of $300,000, Gov. Gianforte’s two representatives have objected to the design as it could be construed as depicting the rainbow flag, and they reminded the library board that it is an election year as an added threat.

Holy smokes. Can you hear the collective rear ends of the righteous snapping shut at the mere idea of a rainbow? This insanity needs to end, and hopefully it will end on Election Day this coming November.

Mike Conaway

Billings

