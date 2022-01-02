Letter to the editor: Raise taxes to eliminate national debt

In their Gazette editorial, Republicans Moore and McGillvray call for a Constitutional Amendment to mandate balanced federal budgets. They discuss our current, out of control national debt, now 125% debt to GDP. They allude to federal spending on entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc. as the reason. Unfortunately, they failed to mention the real reason the situation exists: tax cuts.

Democrats came to power in 1932 and for the next 48 years passed myriad social programs like Social Security, Medicare etc. all which have helped vastly improve the lives of average Americans. Democrats paid for these programs with higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Then, in 1980 the Republicans came to power under Reagan. They cut the top tax rates for individual and corporations by 70%. Our national debt began to explode!

Clinton raised taxes a bit, which helped balance budgets and pay down some debt. Then, GW Bush and Republicans cut taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains to a mere 15%. Again, our debt ballooned and has now reached perilous levels.