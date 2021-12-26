Letter to the editor: Raise voice to end child poverty

The evidence is in. The Child Tax Credit is giving Montana kids the basics and better futures. (Re: “Child advocates turn to Senate for tax credit extension,” Dec. 10). Apparently, Montana families are spending the money on food, bills, and to pay down debt.

This is good for Montana families and their children, and it is good for our local economies. Thank you, Sen. Jon Tester for helping to make this version of the Child Tax Credit happen. To be clear, this tax credit is temporary, but Sen. Tester and others are working to extend the Child Tax Credit.

We can help by thanking Sen. Tester and telling him stories of how this changes things for the better in our communities, and by asking Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale to join in this effort. Any member of Congress can be reached at 202-224-3121. Speaking up now can help Montana children continue to have better lives. Raise your voice to end child poverty.

Audrey Murray

Missoula

